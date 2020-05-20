Gov. Beshear confirms 166 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday confirmed 166 new cases of the coronavirus, and 10 new deaths.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear announced there have been 8,167 total cases across the state, and 376 deaths.
“Ten (deaths) is hard news,” Beshear said. “We hate losing people to this virus.”
The newest patients include a 2-year-old and two 3-year-olds.
“Let’s keep in mind this disease spreads through every age group,” the governor said.
Beshear shared some other data on Monday:
- 2,016 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 474 are currently hospitalized
- 879 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 98 currently in ICU (down from 269 Tuesday)
- In Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities, 1,022 residents and 461 staff have tested positive, and 207 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus
- 158,672 Kentuckians have been tested; 2,919 have recovered
