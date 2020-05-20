JCPS accepting early childhood education applications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools are accepting applications for early childhood education programs.
The 2020-21 school year is open for children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 or children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1 and have a diagnosed disability, according to the district.
Parents and guardians can fill out applications the following ways:
- 4-year-olds: Submit an application online at https://bit.ly/JCPSEarlyApp or call the Early Childhood Application Center at (502) 485-7677 and schedule a phone appointment for a staff member to take the application (parents or guardians of 4-year-olds are encouraged to apply online if possible.)
- 3-year-olds: Call the Early Childhood Application Center at (502) 485-7677 and schedule a phone appointment for a staff member to take the application.
Those who apply will need the following documents:
- A picture ID for the parent or legal guardian;
- Custodial papers (if applicable);
- Child’s proof of birth, such as an official state-issued birth certificate (any other proof of birth documentation must be state-approved and be accompanied by a signed affidavit), or federal travel document (I-94);
- Proof of residence, to include the parent/guardian name and address, such as a gas/ electric or water bill within the past three months; lease/ house contract; paycheck or paycheck stub; or Social Security or other government check with address shown;
- Family income verification, including the previous year’s tax return or all household W2s and 1099s; unemployment benefits statement, SSI, or any other documents of financial support; and child support for all children; and
- Health documents, including a current State of Kentucky immunization certificate. A current physical examination form is required within the first 60 days.
For more information call the Early Childhood Application Center at (502) 485-7677.
