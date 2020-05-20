JCPS seniors surprised with scholarship checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The JCPS High School Class of 2020 is getting ready to graudate. As they wrap up their senior year mostly online, several students got the surprise of a lifetime at their front door Wednesday morning.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio met four students outside their home and gave them each checks that would round out tuition costs for them for four years at the college level. “I’m shaking right now,” said Central High School Senior Saeedatu Shamsudeen. “I can’t even hold the check it means so much to me I’m so grateful for it.” Saeedatu will attend the University of Louisville.
Fern Creek Senior Gobinda Bastola is another one of the four students to receive a check. His $20,000 check is to make sure he doesn’t have to pay a dime when he attends the University of Louisville in the fall. "The scholarship means everything to me,” he said. Gobinda said currently, only his father is working, so the scholarship will help tremendously.
He thanked his time at Fern Creek for helping him find his passion for computers. “I was involved in a lot of clubs at Fern Creek,” he said. “The robotics club, computing club, business clubs. That really inspired me to be who I am today.”
As for Saeedatu Shamsudeen, she’s grateful for the people around her too. She specifically thanked her parents. "Throughout high school they’ve been pushing me to do so much good work,” she explained. “They’ve been pushing me to get good grades, and this is all because of them, so I couldn’t ask for a better family.”
Saeedatu’s family comes from Ghana. Her parents have always told her the importance of an education. “Look at our background we don’t have anything for you guys,” said her father, Shamsudeen, “but we have for you guys an education, because education is key to our human development.”
Two other students received checks that rounded out their college tuition:
Deja Andrews of Seneca High School and Zoe Clemmons of duPont Manual High School.
The money for these checks from the JCPS Employee-Sponsored Student Scholarship Fund.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.