800K pounds of milk to be donated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 800,000 pounds of milk will be donated to regional food banks to help families with school-aged children.
Kroger partnered with Dairy Farmers of America and farmers across the midwest and south for the donations which will continue through the end of August.
“Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children as we go into the summer months and continue to spend more time at home during the pandemic to flatten the curve,” Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Grant said. “At a time when dairy farmers have surplus raw milk, we’re doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste.”
Kroger’s manufacturing facility, Winchester Farms Dairy, will process donated milk to benefit Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville, Kentucky and God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.