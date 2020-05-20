Kentucky Kingdom looks to stay closed until July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even with some outdoor attractions in the commonwealth opening in early June, Louisville’s Kentucky Kingdom amusement park looks like it will stay closed until July.
Wednesday during his daily press briefing, Governor Andy Beshear made note of the fact that he does not want to be the first governor to open an amusement park.
Originally, officials at Kentucky Kingdom made plans to open the park in June with extended hours.
July is also the time frame bars and clubs are set to reopen in Kentucky.
