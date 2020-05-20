KYTC asking for opinions to improve I-65/I-264 interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to help them identify trouble spots on the Interstate 65/Interstate 264 interchange.
According to KYTC, the I-65/I-264 interchange was ranked as the highest crash rate in the region by Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency.
A planning study started by KYTC in fall 2019 looked at solutions to increase safety, manage and reduce roadway congestion, ensure timely and efficient movement of freight and decrease and/or mitigate negative environmental impacts to the interchange.
Now, KYTC is asking the community to watch and video and fill out an interactive questionnaire to help them pinpoint problem areas.
Responses will be accepted through June 20.
To watch the video and answer the questionnaire, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.