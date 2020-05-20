LMPD gives Breonna Taylor investigation files to state, feds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Breonna Taylor case files are now in the hands of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that the LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit has provided the file "to the Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and is in the process of providing the same materials to the FBI and the US Attorney."
Taylor was killed in March when LMPD officers served a warrant at her home, then engaged in a shootout with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor’s death has made national headlines and sparked a public outcry.
Walker has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
Fischer said the PIU will be following up on any additional requests as needed.
“As I have said previously, my only goal is to get the truth, and we will continue to work with these external agencies, as well as the community, to accomplish that goal,” Fischer said.
