Louisville City FC and Chick-Fil-A team up to provide lunch for healthcare workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC and Chick-Fil-A teamed up to deliver a hearty meal and more to healthcare workers in Louisville on Wednesday.
Representatives delivered 500 Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and LouCity swag bags to workers at Baptist Health Louisville on Kresgte Way.
Lou City FC brought signs showing support for and thanking healthcare workers, while also spending time with Baptist staff and posing for pictures.
Louisville City Football Club Director of Community Development Evan Floyd says, since the team can’t be entertaining people due to the coronavirus shutdown, they “darn well should be helping people.”
