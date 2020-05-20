Malls, retailers reopen to small, but steady, crowds of shoppers

Hand sanitizer is available on displays all over the store, along with notes asking customers to use it before touching merchandise. Farmer said reopening was emotional since closing March 17. She jumped to online sales, getting her business back up to 40 percent to stay open. She said that’s all thanks to her loyal customers. Farmer remembered asking herself at the time, “What can I do to show my family, my husband, my children what you do in something like this?”