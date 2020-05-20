Manual High School names new turf field after field hockey player killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soon, for the first time ever, JCPS will have a synthetic turf field installed at one of its schools. A groundbreaking for the field took place Wednesday at Dupont Manual High School.
The $850,000 project is dedicated to women’s sports of field hockey and lacrosse.
The field is named after Rachel Baker, a Manual Field Hockey player who died in a car crash.
“We are honored to be here today to participate in the groundbreaking for the first JCPS synthetic turf field," Dr. Bill Baker, Rachel Baker’s father, said Thursday.
The turf field installation is the result of JCPS booster clubs that provided some of the money and resources.
