Oldham Co. back home after 43-day battle with COVID-19

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman finally went home Thursday after spending 43 days hospitalized with COVID-19.
“It almost doesn’t feel real that its happening,” her daughter Lindsey Hendricks said.
Jittery with anticipation, Ruth Moore’s children, her sister, and a few friends waited outside the discharge doors of Baptist Health East in Louisville.
“We give God the glory for her healing,” Moore’s sister Sarah Bennett said. “It’s miraculous and we’ve had doctors tell us, we’ve had doctors text us personally to say, we didn’t think we would see this day.”
43 days ago, it only seemed like Moore had one battle to fight: her battle with cancer. She had just finished two successful rounds of chemo before her second opponent attacked.
“43 days of one, three-minute visitation. So, today will be a huge reunion for Ruth and her kids,” Bennett said.
They’ve only been able to see Moore through FaceTime for the past month and a half. The only time her children were able to visit from the other side of the glass was when she was unconscious in the ICU.
“I’m going to give her a hug, because she’s my mom so I think it’s okay to be closer than six feet for that,” Hendricks laughed.
It was a tough battle, but one Ruth was ready to fight. She had been on and off of the ventilator for 27 days, and in and out of consciousness.
“We knew there would be roller coaster days but we don’t even know what that meant until we were in those roller coaster days,” Bennett said.
Moore was able to receive convalescent plasma therapy during her treatment. While some days brought bad news, others brought slight improvements, and baby steps turned into giant leaps.
The family made sure to thank the staff that helped her fight through.
“A lot of the healthcare workers and the doctors and the nurses have really bent over backwards to accommodate us and give us updates and stuff,” Hendricks said. “It was really hard not being able to go visit her.”
After the joyful discharge, Moore’s family helped her into the car for another surprise back home.
Over 600 people have been following Ruth’s Road to Recovery on Facebook, praying for her every step of the way. Many of them are in Oldham County and helping the family along the difficult path with groceries and support.
“People have really gone above and beyond and we wouldn’t have made it without them,” Hendricks said.
Friends and neighbors lined Moore’s road home with displays of love and messages of encouragement.
Now, Moore and her family want to pass that good will along.
“We just want to be an encouragement to those that are in this fight for our whole world as we continue to navigate COVID, that there is hope. There are good stories of COVID survivors,” Bennett said.
