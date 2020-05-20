Pix Shoes reopens to customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of Pix Shoes in Downtown Louisville was excited to welcome customers back into the store on Wednesday.
Miss Carol’s shop has been closed since March 23rd. She sells shoes, but also makes most of her year’s profits off of discount Derby hats.
The store was closed for Easter, the first Saturday in May, and Mother’s Day.
While it is unknown if fans will be at Churchill Downs for the Derby in September, Miss Carol is betting on people getting their outfits together anyway.
“Are we gonna have a derby? That’s yet to be seen, but I have these hats, they’re paid for people are ready to shop," Pix Shoes partial owner Carol Hampton said. “I give them a good opportunity to lock in on great prices and I take in money, [that’s] what I need to do right now because I have lost money.”
Carol says she’s grateful for the support of her loyal customers, who she says, are more like family.
