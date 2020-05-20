Properties offering deals for first responders

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the river in an Omni penthouse.
By Sarah Jackson | May 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 12:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Housing deals for first responders are being offered at some Louisville properties.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Downtown Partnership made the decision to offer move-in specials for first responders.

The properties where deals are being offered include The Residences at Omni, Edge on 4th, 310 @ NuLu and Elevate at NuLu.

The deals range from a month of free rent, to discounted move in rates and waived application fees.

For more information, potential renters must contact the properties.

