Properties offering deals for first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Housing deals for first responders are being offered at some Louisville properties.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Downtown Partnership made the decision to offer move-in specials for first responders.
The properties where deals are being offered include The Residences at Omni, Edge on 4th, 310 @ NuLu and Elevate at NuLu.
The deals range from a month of free rent, to discounted move in rates and waived application fees.
For more information, potential renters must contact the properties.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.