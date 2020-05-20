StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

The holiday weekend and really into the next will be at the mercy of a ridge of high pressure to our east and a cold front to our west. We will be in a “squeeze play” zone for thunderstorms. This will be something to trend in the coming days as a stronger high pressure won’t necessarily keep us dry but it would cut down on the coverage of thunderstorms and allow for a very warm if not hot setup. A weaker ridge would put us right into the storm zone and that will cut down some on the temps and of course increase the coverage of thunderstorms.