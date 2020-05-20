Survey: 30% of pool owners admit to peeing in the pool

(WAVE) - Nearly a third of pool owners admit to peeing in their own pool, according to a new survey conducted by the Water Quality and Health Council.
In fact, while 30 percent of people surveyed said they urinate in their own pools, 49 percent of people said they won’t invite people back in their pool knowing they peed in it.
The study makes it clear that urine reacts with chlorine in such a way that it lessens its ability to kill germs and viruses in pool water.
However, the CDC explains that there is no proof that COVID-19 can be spread to people swimming in the same pool. Proper pool maintenance and cleaning of pool water with chlorine should kill COVID-19.
Swimmers are not always the most sanitary, though. Per the study, 28 percent of people said they would swim within one hour of having diarrhea, and 54 percent of those surveyed also said they don’t shower before hopping into the water.
