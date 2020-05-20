Walmart to offer 2-hour delivery and curbside prescription pickup amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has seen a surge in online and mobile shopping. So the retail giant is merging its Walmart app with the Walmart Grocery App to give customers one primary destination for all their shopping needs.
- The merger will open up thousands of new slots for Online Grocery pickup
- Customers can reserve a no-contact pickup or delivery time, and have items delivered to their door in less than two hours, via Express Delivery.
- Customers can refill prescriptions through drive-thru, curbside pickup or mail delivery to their door
- Touch-free payments can be made at any Walmart register using Walmart Pay from the Walmart App.
For more information on how the two apps will be working together, click here.
