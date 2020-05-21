Arrest made in Elizabethtown double homicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the murder of two men found dead in Elizabethtown on May 13.
Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham with The Elizabethtown Police Department said Taynandree Reed, 27, was spotted inside a Kroger in Versailles and later arrested.
A BOLO had been issued by EPD and shared with area law enforcement before Reed was found.
Reed is accused of shooting and killing Shawn Fox, 32, and Michael Buckner Thomas, 37, both of Hopkinsville. They were found in the 100 block of Patterson Street with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
A third victim, a woman, was also found with them and had been shot. Denham said she was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Reed is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and one count of robbery.
