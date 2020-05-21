Arrest made in murder of Jennings Co. man missing since March

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A North Vernon, Indiana man has been charged with murder after the discovery of a man’s body parts spread around in different areas of Jennings County.
Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers and deputies from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office started looking for Brian Kirby, 52, of North Vernon on March 28, 2020 when his family reported him missing. He was last seen alive on March 27 on Primshire Court near North Vernon.
Their investigation into Kirby’s disappearance led to the arrest of Alan Joseph Marantos, 34, after they determined Marantos likely “attacked” Kirby on Primshire Court and brought his body to a separate, undisclosed location where Kirby’s body was burned.
Marantos admitted to detectives that he then spread Kirby’s body parts around Jennings County.
ISP determined DNA from human remains found during the course of the investigation in Jennings County matched Kirby’s DNA.
Marantos has been jailed at the Jackson County Jail since April 2 after he was arrested on an armed robbery warrant. Thursday, Marantos was served a warrant on charges of murder, robbery, aggravated battery, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice and intimidation.
Other charges issued against Marantos from his April 2 arrest include possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash.
