Attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family responds to Conrad’s exit as LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Breonna Taylor’s family, responded to the department of Steve Conrad from the Louisville Metro Police Department as chief Thursday, saying it was “a step forward in the getting justice” for Taylor and her family.
Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers in March while they were serving a warrant at her apartment. They engaged in a shootout with her boyfriend, who was also inside the apartment, and Taylor was killed.
Crump represented the Trayvon Martin family during the stand-your-ground case in Florida several years ago and is now representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down in Georgia back in February.
Crump issued a statement regarding Conrad’s exit from the department after describing Taylor’s death being the result of a “botched police raid" last week.
His statement reads:
“The resignation, today, of Louisville Metro Police Department Chief of Police Steve Conrad was a significant step forward in getting justice for Breonna Taylor, her family, and the city of Louisville. But this is just the beginning of that journey.
“We look forward to further investigation, including by the FBI, into the chain of events that led to Breonna’s tragic and preventable death. It is our expectation that the next Chief of Police will be someone who wears the badge with honor, moves the police department forward, and nobly protects and serves the residents of Louisville.
“While today marks an important milestone, the fight has just begun. We will not rest until everyone involved is held accountable, and Breonna Taylor gets the justice she so deserves.”
Crump is representing Taylor’s family alongside Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker.
