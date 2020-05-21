Coronavirus recoveries top 3,000 mark in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated his Healthy At Work dates for the month of June.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, he outlined reopening dates for the following:
+ June 1: Auto/dirt track racing, aquatic centers, bowling alleys, fishing tournaments, fitness centers, Kentucky State Park lodges, movie theaters, Salato Wildlife Center
+ June 8: Museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries, distilleries, in-home child care programs, horse shows
+ June 11: Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky State Park programs, Otter Creek
+ June 15: Youth sports (low touch and outdoors) and center-based, licensed child care programs
+ June 29: Bars, groups as large as 50 can gather
Also on Thursday, Beshear confirmed 135 new cases of the coronavirus across Kentucky.
“That’s one of the smallest numbers in a while,” said Beshear, who also reported 10 more deaths due to the virus that has caused a global panic and killed more than 300,000 people around the world.
The governor announced there have been 8,286 total cases across the state, and 386 deaths.
Beshear shared some other data on Thursday:
- 2,041 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 475 are currently hospitalized
- 886 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 92 currently in ICU (down from 98 Wednesday)
- In Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities, 1,061 residents and 488 staff have tested positive, and 213 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus
- 166,240 Kentuckians have been tested; 3,008 have recovered
This story is being updated.
