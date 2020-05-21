Critics call for change in LMPD policies following death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of LMPD officers has prompted calls for change of some department policies.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer already has announced one change. All sworn officers now will be issued body cameras. Previously, some narcotics officers did not use them because of the nature of their work.
Taylor’s death also brought no-knock warrants under scrutiny. Her family’s attorney said such a warrant never should have been used on someone like Taylor, with no criminal history. Taylor’s neighbors and family members said the night of March 13 could have ended differently if it weren’t for the no-knock warrant, which allowed plainclothes officers to enter her home without announcing themselves. They said Taylor could still be alive, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, wouldn’t be charged with attempted murder of a police officer. LMPD maintains the officers did knock.
Walker shot and injured an officer when, he said, he thought someone was breaking into the home.
Some are calling Walker a hero, like Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green and social and racial activist Shaun King. Others disagree. The family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said someone needs to be held accountable for what happened in March, but it shouldn’t be Walker.
“It is clear that the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, in not following their own policies and procedures, put Kenneth Walker in this situation,” Crump said. “He felt he had to protect his home, his castle. Does the Second Amendment apply to African Americans? That is the question being asked across America because of the arrest of Kenny Walker.”
Crump said no-knock warrants put too many people in danger when there is a more effective way to get results, and said they should be abolished.
”Breonna’s death was foreseeable, if anybody was paying attention to the history with how Louisville Metro Police Department was executing these no-knock warrants,” Crump said.
Crump said Taylor’s family would like her legacy to include reform, so that what happened to her on March 13 doesn’t happen to anyone else.
