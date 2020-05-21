Critics call for change in LMPD policies following death of Breonna Taylor

Taylor’s death also brought no-knock warrants under scrutiny. Her family’s attorney said such a warrant never should have been used on someone like Taylor, with no criminal history. Taylor’s neighbors and family members said the night of March 13 could have ended differently if it weren’t for the no-knock warrant, which allowed plainclothes officers to enter her home without announcing themselves. They said Taylor could still be alive, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, wouldn’t be charged with attempted murder of a police officer. LMPD maintains the officers did knock.