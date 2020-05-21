Customers returning to Kentucky restaurants will find changes inside and out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Dundee Tavern, church bells ringing nearby signified that another hour has past. Time was valuable on this Thursday as the restaurant was closed for lunch so those inside could make last minute changes to reopen Friday.
“We are finalizing our plans to open up dining service for outside and inside for tomorrow,” Alan Hincks, the owner of the restaurant, said.
Since the start of the year, the parking lot at the restaurant has been important. It's a place where customers could park to pick up carryout orders. Owners said they feel fortunate to have it, and the community that's filled it up.
“The community is amazing with what they’ve bought us,” Hinks said. “We do continue to have curbside and carryout until we are at 100 percent capacity, and there from out too.”
Starting Friday, the parking lot will become an additional dining room with 20 to 25 tables under a tent. Guests might notice some other changes too.
“Our napkin holders, you’re going to be able to scan a code, it’ll put the menu on your phone,” Hinks said. “So, you can go to a handsfree, contact-less menu.”
There will also be billboard menus posted around the restaurant. Seating will be at 33 percent capacity inside. Social distancing signs and partitions have been put up to keep people safe.
Among some of the other requirements listed in the Governor’s reopening guide are masks for employees, modified traffic flow, sanitation, and suggested party sizes fewer than ten people. It’s a lot to accomplish, but those at Dundee Tavern have been working to make it happen for weeks.
"Getting people outside," Hinks said. "Getting them more relaxed, getting them comfortable and trying to get into the flow of the new norm."
It’s a new normal that starts Friday.
