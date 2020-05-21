Derby dreams on the line Saturday at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fans haven’t returned to the grandstand, but horse racing is back at Churchill Downs.
With the Run for the Roses pushed back to September 5, there are dreams of the Kentucky Derby for some late-blooming 3-year-olds.
Maxfield will be making his 3-year-old debut as the 5-to-2 morning line favorite in Saturday’s Grade III Matt Winn Stakes presented by Woodford Reserve - with a $150,000 purse up for grabs.
“I wouldn’t say we wouldn’t have made the Derby if it was in May,” said Brendan Walsh, trainer of Maxwell, “but we might have had to do it in an unorthodox way. We might of have to try and do it off of one prep. But at least with this, we’ve been able to give him more time.”
The Matt Winn Stakes is just one of five graded stakes races on Saturday, which is being dubbed Stephen Foster Preview Day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.