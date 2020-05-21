FOP President, Metro councilwoman hold separate news conferences to talk police-community relations

“I said what I said," Green said. “I apologize if anybody interpreted it in a way that it wasn’t meant to be interpreted. What I said yesterday was that I believe that Kenneth Walker was a hero, because he acted to defend himself and his significant other due to threats unknown. I stand by that statement. I also stated that I have a husband who, if any one came into our house in the middle of the night, that he would do everything in his power to protect his family. That is heroic. That is honorable.”