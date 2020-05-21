FORECAST: More clouds than sun as spotty showers continue

- FRIDAY MORNING: Dense fog potential
- THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK: Daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see more clouds than sunshine through the afternoon end evening but enough sunshine will stream the clouds to warm us into the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day; southern KY may see a few PM storms.
A few evening showers are possible before clouds to thin out a bit more after midnight. If that occurs, dense fog will likely replace any clearing.
Fog will be possible early, otherwise, expected a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon across Kentucky. Highs will warm into the 70s and even a couple of 80s are possible. Conditions look warmer Friday night as a warm front kicks up a cluster of thunderstorms that will approach the region by Saturday morning.
Saturday features thunderstorms early in the day and highs in the low 80s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Sunday and Memorial Day with a summer warm surge well into the 80s.
