FORECAST: Scattered storms and humidity crank up this weekend

- Patchy fog possible early Friday
- Scattered storms and humidity through Memorial Day and beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but once the sun sets the showers will fade. Overnight skies will clear out somewhat and allow for some patchy fog to form by Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s tonight.
After the fog clears mid-Friday morning, you can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through the day. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon, but many will stay dry. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be warmer as a warm front approaches the area toward Saturday morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a few showers possible toward Saturday morning as lows remain in the low to mid 60s.
The rain chance will ramp up on Saturday morning as clusters of thunderstorms are possible along the warm front. Saturday afternoon we’ll keep a scattered storm chance with highs reaching into the mid 80s.
Sunday and Monday, the Memorial Day holiday, will both see highs in the mid to upper 80s with a decent dose of humidity and afternoon scattered storm chances. Take that forecast and paste it onto most days next week. It’s a repetitive summer-like pattern!
