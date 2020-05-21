FORECAST: Some sun this morning but clouds, showers will return

- FRIDAY MORNING: Dense fog potential
- THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK: Daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday will start off fairly nice with some sunshine and cool weather. However, it won’t last.
Clouds will fill back in by lunch with a few showers and even a couple of southern KY t-storms later as well. While a few evening showers will be possible, skies are expected to thin out a bit more after midnight. If that takes place, dense fog will likely replace any clearing. Use caution if you have to travel toward Friday AM.
Fog will be possible early, otherwise expected a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few t-storms may develop in the afternoon across Kentucky. Highs in the 70s and even a couple of 80s is possible.
It looks warmer Friday night with a warm front likely to kick up a cluster of thunderstorms that will approach by morning.
Saturday looks to feature thunderstorms early in the day. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Sunday and Memorial Day with a summer warm surge well into the 80s.
