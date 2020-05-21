FORECAST: Warmer day ahead with a few showers

- THIS MORNING: Locally dense patchy fog
- THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK: Daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After we see early morning fog to kick off this Friday, expect a partly sunny sky later in the morning/midday period. A mostly cloudy sky develops in the afternoon with a few showers possible.
Friday night will be warmer as a warm front approaches the area toward Saturday morning.
Expect a partly cloudy sky with a few showers possible toward Saturday morning as lows remain in the low to mid 60s. A warm front will bring a risk for a few clusters of thunderstorms in the morning. They should fade during the midday with afternoon heating likely to re-develop more clusters. Not a washout of a day, but be aware of strong wind gusts. Highs will rise into the 80s this weekend.
A warm and muggy night in-store Saturday night with lows in the 60s.
The warmth and humidity will continue to build into Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s (heat index in the lower 90s). A few heavy thunderstorms will pop on the radar at times. Keep the WAVE 3 Weather App close --- it will follow you!
