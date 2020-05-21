Kenneth Walker’s attorney files motion to dismiss charge of attempted murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lawyer for Kenneth Walker plans to file a motion to dismiss the case against his client.
Walker was the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment back in March. The officers fired multiple shots; Walker fired just one, according to the lawsuit, which also said Taylor was shot eight times. One of the officers was injured but survived.
Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. His attorney, Rob Eggert, said in his lawsuit that an officer who testified before a grand jury told an incomplete story about the incident.
The lawsuit claims that Walker told officers that he fired his gun because he didn’t know who had “burst into the apartment,” yet the officer left that out of grand jury testimony.
The lawsuit also claims the officer never mentioned Taylor's name to the grand jury, let alone the fact that she "had been shot eight times by police during the event."
“The picture presented to the Grand Jury completely mischaracterizes the events that took place at Ms. Taylor’s apartment that resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death – in fact, they completely omit the existence of Ms. Taylor at all. The Grand Jury was not told that the police shot and killed Ms. Taylor while trying to enter her apartment, nor was the Grand Jury told that Mr. Walker never stated that he knew that he fired a shot at police officers.”
Also Thursday, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced he’ll be stepping down from his post, and the FBI announced it will investigate the incident. Local leaders also have requested a separate investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WAVE 3 News has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for comment, but has not heard back.
