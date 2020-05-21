KSP investigating fatal house fire in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police Troopers say they were called to a fatal house fire on Park Street around 4:10 Wednesday morning.
KSP arson investigators and detectives responded to the scene and discovered that 30-year-old Brittany Michelle Dukes was the home in the home when the fire started.
They say Dukes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
There was a fatal fire on Tuesday just outside of Central City in Greenville where a 30-year-old mother and her three-year-old daughter died.
