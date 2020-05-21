Local Blitzball League Continues to Grow

Blitzball is a an advanced version of wiffle ball with baseball style rules. “You know, four balls equals a walk. Three strikes equals an out, but instead of three outs per inning, we actually play two,” said league co-founder, Sean Stiles. There are no more than three players on a roster, but another huge difference is the ball itself. “72 different sides on it, all in the shape of a hexagon. With all those sides on it, it allows you to throw the ball and curve it twice as much as a regular baseball,” said Stiles.