Louisville restaurants prep for return to dine-in service Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Restaurants in Kentucky are able to reopen their dining rooms starting Friday, but they still won’t be allowed to fill them completely.
In a virtual town hall with Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday, some Louisville restaurant operators explained what it’s going to take to get customers back in their buildings.
Con Huevos co-owner Jesus Martinez and Texas Roadhouse spokesman Travis Doster both said it’s going to take everyone following new guidelines like lowered capacity.
"We can’t do it all,” Doster said. “So we need customers to agree to that, too. I think people will. I think people are ready.”
Some restaurant owners said they’re just not ready yet, regardless of how well customers behave, like Wiltshire Pantry’s Susan Hershberg. Even following suggested guidelines, she said she fears it may not be enough.
“Our locations are very small,” Hershberg said. "So we don’t feel that it’s safe for us at this point to open, because as soon as guests come through the door, we just don’t have six feet of social distance space.”
Restaurants can open their dining rooms Friday at just 33-percent capacity. Employees should be wearing masks.
Only people from the same household should be eating together, and to make the process easier, restaurants have been asked to consider a call ahead or reservations-only operation.
Click here for the full list of restaurant restrictions that start Friday visit the following link:
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.