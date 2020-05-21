Man found shot in vehicle on lot of Russell neighborhood business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An investigating is underway in Louisville's Russell neighborhood after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a vehicle on the lot of an auto parts store.
Louisville Metro police were called to the AutoZone in in the 2100 block of West Broadway around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
