More COVID-19 testing becomes available

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Expanded testing for COVID-19 was announced Thursday for the community by Norton Healthcare and is already underway. Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms or wants to be tested for other reasons will now have easier access.
Norton’s drive-thru site next to Norton Audubon Hospital is on the old Walmart Neighborhood Grocery property at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane. To receive a COVID-19 test, you do not have to have a Norton primary care doctor. The only requirement is that you make an appointment and fill out the paperwork.
Allison Ledford, Norton Healthcare Director of Employee Wellness, said with the paperwork ready to go, everyone in line at the testing center is processed faster. You can get a test even if you’re not having symptoms.
"Some people are going to visit their elderly parents or a new grandbaby and they just want to be extra careful that they do not have COVID-19," Ledford said.
Maybe you just believe you're part of the asymptomatic group and you want to be extra careful. Or, you may have a scheduled surgery or outpatient procedure coming up, like Lesha Dallas who has rheumatoid arthritis and has an upcoming hip replacement surgery.
"Because of my arthritis, the medicine I take lowers my immune system, so I'm more prone to get the virus," Dallas said. "They want to do the test before the surgery to make sure I'm ok."
Other people are also now being asked by their employers to get tested. Testing statewide continues to expand as more tests kits have become available and test results have improved.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just announced 29 drive-thru testing sites which includes one in the Louisville area at Southern High School on Preston Highway in Okolona. That site, which will be in operation from May 26 through 29, replaces the service at Shawnee Park.
As for Norton, they believe the state's added testing and theirs will only help Kentuckians through the pandemic.
"Just to know where we are at as a community," Ledford explained," so the Governor can do what he needs to do in opening our economy backup." If you’re having symptoms and need to get in ASAP, you can get you an earlier appointment.
Appointment signups for Norton’s testing can be found by clicking here or for state testing at this link.
