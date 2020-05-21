PANDEMIC EATING: The #1 searched food in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We all need a little comfort-food during quarantine.
Maybe you find yourself rummaging through your pantry more than normal or baking tasty treats to pass the time, one thing is certain - being stuck at home is the perfect recipe for eating.
In fact, banana bread is the most searched-for recipe in the country, with Google reporting 2.7 million searches in April. That’s an 800 percent increase over the last year.
So who is baking up the most banana bread?
Residents in Rhode Island take the top spot, followed by New Jersey, Washington State, Oregon and California.
It looks like Hoosiers and Kentuckians are sticking to the basics, as Indiana ranks 39th overall for banana-bread-bakers and Kentucky came in at 45th.
If most people in WAVE Country are passing on the sweet treat, then what is everyone eating?
The number one searched recipe in Kentucky during the pandemic was meatloaf. In Indiana it’s chicken dishes.
