Re:Center Ministries thrift shop reopens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thrift N’ Thrive has reopened its doors. The shop, owned by non-profit ReCenter Ministries, closed back on April 23.
The store is not accepting donations right now. Those will resume on May 26.
Customers are asked to wear a mask while in the store and practice social distancing. No more than 15 people will be allowed in the store at one time.
Thrift ‘n’ Thrive provides job training to residents of Re:Center Ministries who are working hard to overcome homelessness and pursue transformed lives. Plus, all store profits help Re:Center reach more people in need. Thrift ‘N’ Thrive offers new and gently used clothing, accessories, furniture, housewares, electronics, toys, and more..
Thrift ‘N’ Thrive is located at 2817 Del Rio Place in Louisville.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
