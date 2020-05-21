Restaurant donates meals to food bank workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care food bank workers got food today thanks to Shiraz Mediterranean Grill.
Donations from Knorr and Feeding America allowed Shiraz to make the donations. Kamron Akramin, the chef and the owner of Shiraz, said he was glad to help out.
“We had to customize it into lunch boxes to keep it safe for everyone,” Akramin said. “It was a pretty big catering order.”
A total of 45 meals were given out.
Knorr and Feeding America are working on spending $1 million right now to feed 11,000 employees at 200 different food banks across the country.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.