Riverview Independence Festival canceled for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southwest Louisville tradition has been canceled for this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Riverview Independence Festival, originally scheduled for June 27, won’t happen this summer. Organizers say they are disappointed but it is the right decision to keep the community safe.
The annual event features live music, a water park, and fireworks at Riverview Park. WAVE 3 News is a proud sponsor of the annual tradition, which will be back in 2021.
