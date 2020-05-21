Section of East Broadway to close for three months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are headed downtown anytime soon, there is an important traffic note that you need to be aware of. A section of East Broadway is expected to be closed for three months. Crews will be working on the small bridge that runs underneath the railroad bridge at Broadway and Brent Street.
The road closure will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last for about three months. Detour signs in the area will direct drivers to alternate routes. Through traffic will be directed to Baxter Avenue, via Barrett Avenue or East Chestnut Street.
Lighter traffic volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier-than-usual closures of public schools have allowed KYTC to accelerate the start date of the project to reduce the impacts on travelers. The nearly 100-year-old structure typically carries an average of more than 19,000 vehicles per day.
This project is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky Program, a statewide initiative to restore aging structures to remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles, and businesses.
