StormTALK! Weather Blog Update

Friday is our transition day as the low pressure will finally run out of gas. However, our break won’t last long (of course). A warm front will move in later in the evening and into early Saturday. This will likely light up the radar with showers and thunderstorms. There is still some question how active Saturday morning will be as a stormy morning would mean a drier afternoon. As I explain in the video, this may not be the case for everyone as some will miss out on the morning round but that would mean they would re-develop over you in the afternoon. It will be hard to escape the thunderstorms basically with this setup so rain chances have been raised. Hopefully we can take them back down in future updates.