StormTALK! Weather Blog Update

We started today on a nice note but showers are increasing as I type this. They will be moving backwards again today from the E/SE. Some thunder possible along/south of the Parkways.
The center of the low still looks to be nearly over us tonight which will relax the wind. The fog signal that has been showing up the past few days for Friday AM is still there.
Friday is our transition day as the low pressure will finally run out of gas. However, our break won’t last long (of course). A warm front will move in later in the evening and into early Saturday. This will likely light up the radar with showers and thunderstorms. There is still some question how active Saturday morning will be as a stormy morning would mean a drier afternoon. As I explain in the video, this may not be the case for everyone as some will miss out on the morning round but that would mean they would re-develop over you in the afternoon. It will be hard to escape the thunderstorms basically with this setup so rain chances have been raised. Hopefully we can take them back down in future updates.
The pattern Sunday through Thursday of next week will be basically the same. Highs 85-90, lows near 70 and daily afternoon gusty/heavy t-storms. It will not rain the entire time, in fact some of you could score a couple days of no rain at all. But the setup does indicate the risk will be there daily. Very much a summer setup that we normally see around here.
