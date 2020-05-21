Tree falls on, kills man in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after a tree he was cutting down fell on him, according to Oldham County police.
Emergency crews were called to the 6600 block of KY 329 around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the homeowners hired Crestwood Cutters to remove a large tree from the property.
While preparing to remove the base of the tree, Benjamin Oliver, 33, of Crestwood, cut a wedge in the front. As he tried to move to the rear of the tree to finish the cut the tree snapped and fell on him, according to police.
Officials said the other employees were unable to move the tree and asked the homeowners to call 911.
Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Oldham
County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
