UofL announces phased return of athletes for voluntary workouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly 11 weeks since the University of Louisville suspended athletics competition, the university says as many as 60 student-athletes will be returning to campus soon as part of a phased return.
Thirty members of the football team, along with 15 players each from the men’s and women’s basketball teams, will be back on campus starting May 27. That’s 12 days before they can begin voluntary workouts.
The players will be tested and undergo physical exams on June 3 to be ready for the June 8 start of voluntary workouts. Those workouts will not directed by UofL coaches.
The university says the Schnellenberger Football Complex, Trager Center, and Planet Fitness Kueber Center will be open during the first phase for use the athletes, but will have limited occupancy.
If permission is given by the NCAA, UofL says they are prepared to include up to 15 swimming and diving athletes in the initial phase. The Ralph Wright Natatorium would be opened for those workouts with limited occupancy.
UofL says if Phase 1 goes well, the second phase will see an additional 30 football players and 60 Olympic sport athletes will arrive June 10. Those athletes can begin their workouts on June 22.
Phase 3 will have the remaining football players back on campus July 6 to prepare for their workouts to start on July 18. The NCAA could permit up to 60 additional student-athletes to be included in this phase.
Under Phase 4, all student-athletes would return to activities in late July and August. All athletic facilities would be open and full practices, scrimmages and competitions as allowed by NCAA or ACC guidelines would be able to take place.
“We have worked very closely with our campus leadership, medical professionals and coaching staffs to prepare a comprehensive plan for a safe return to campus for our student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities,” said UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “The multi-phased plan avails a limited number of student-athletes to return at various dates and get back to routines they are accustomed to at this time of year.”
UofL football is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Thursday, September 3, hosting NC State.
