Beshear confirms 141 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 141 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, and five new deaths.
The updated figures push the state totals to 8,426 cases and 391 fatalities due to the virus that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans this year, and more than 330,000 people worldwide.
A 7-year-old boy from Nelson County is among the newest patients. Of the new cases, 28 are from Jefferson County.
Beshear shared some other data on Friday:
- 2,076 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 477 are currently hospitalized
- 889 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 90 currently in ICU (down from 92 Thursday)
- 171,338 Kentuckians have been tested; 3,069 have recovered
This story is being updated.
