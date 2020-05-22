Doctor Dunkenstein reminisces over the 1980 championship game

After that game, rather than riding on the team bus, Darrell Griffith chose to ride back to Louisville with his brother, so he could see the celebration going on in his hometown. “The street that runs behind Crawford Gym is where the bus came in at. We parked in the back of the parking lot in front of Crawford Gym, so we could see the whole view of what was going on, and the campus going crazy. Me and my brother were eating White Castles, drinking Big Red, and just checking out the whole scenery, and I told him, I said 'this is one of the reasons I didn’t want to ride back on the bus, because I wanted to witness and see this from a fan’s point of view,” said Griffith.