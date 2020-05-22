Father accused of driving intoxicated with 9-month-old in vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A father is facing charges after troopers said he was passed out behind the wheel with his 9-month-old son in the vehicle.
Around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper saw a vehicle stopped with its flashers on on the right side of Interstate 65 near Scottsburg.
The trooper approached the vehicle and said the driver, Derek W. Ribelin, 34, of Vallonia, Indiana, was passed out behind the wheel and the baby was standing on his lap crying and banging on the window, according to ISP Sgt. Cary Huls.
Troopers said after several attempts to wake him up that Ribelin appeared intoxicated and there was an open alcoholic container in the passenger seat.
During a field sobriety test, troopers said he had a .136 BAC.
A loaded handgun was also located in the driver’s side door.
The child was released to his mother.
Ribelin was booked into the Scott County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated impairment with passenger less than 18, neglect of a dependent, OWI, possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
