Fischer announces 89 new cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County, 2 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 89 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing Jefferson County’s total to 2,233.
During his daily video briefing, Fischer also reported two more deaths, giving the county a total of 146 fatalities due to the virus. The latest deaths both involved people in their 90s.
Fischer also announced that while he’s extending the city’s emergency order until June 30, he’s allowing Metro Parks tennis and pickle ball courts, disc golf courses and the city’s five dog parks to reopen effective immediately.
Fischer said 1,432 residents have recovered from the coronavirus. The mayor added that while African-Americans make up 23 percent of the county’s population, but 33 percent of the deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been African-American patients.
There are no new cases to report among Louisville’s first-responder teams. Through the crisis, a total of 48 first responders have tested positive. Thirty-seven of them have recovered and returned to work.
At the Department of Corrections, 695 inmates have been tested. Nine people have tested positive, and the rest have tested negative.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.