FORECAST: Spotty storms, warmer temperatures for Memorial Day weekend

- THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK: Daily risk for localized flash flooding and strong wind gusts from t-storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning fog has dissipated leaving behind partly sunny skies. More clouds develop this afternoon as we see a few showers across the region. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
Tonight will be warmer as a warm front approaches; it will finally move into the area Saturday morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with a few showers possible Saturday morning as lows remain in the low to mid-60s.
A warm front brings a chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow morning. They should fade during the midday before afternoon heating helps storms redevelop; the day will not be a washout. Tomorrow’s storms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds. After climbing into the low to mid-80s Saturday, a warm and muggy night in-store Saturday night as lows slide into the 60s.
The warmth and humidity will continue to build into Memorial Day with highs in the upper 80s; we may see heat indices in the lower 90s. A few heavy thunderstorms will pop on the radar at times Monday afternoon and evening. Keep the WAVE 3 Weather App close; it will follow you!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.