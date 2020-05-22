FORECAST: Stormy Saturday morning possible as a summer-like pattern arrives

- Heavy thunderstorms possible early Saturday
- Scattered storms and humidity through Memorial Day and beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening, but the storm chance will begin to increase after midnight, eventually giving us a round of storms by daybreak Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s.
A couple rounds of storms are possible on Saturday. The first round will be in the morning through midday, then the second round will be scattered storms in the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but the storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and storms will fade Saturday evening, giving way to a partly cloudy sky overnight. It will be a warm and muggy night as lows bottom out in the 60s.
Above average temperatures will continue on Sunday and it will be humid as highs surge into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are still possible during afternoon and evening on Sunday.
On Memorial Day we’ll see highs in the upper 80s with a decent dose of humidity and afternoon scattered storm chances. Most of next week will keep that same forecast until a cold front tries to approach next weekend.
