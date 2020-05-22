Gyms, pools, campgrounds and more reopen in Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The reopening process continued in Indiana on Friday, as Phase 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan took effect.
Those at Brad Haynes Martial Arts Academy have been working to get back to normal for days, after their business, like many others, was forced to shut its doors.
“If you’d have told me at the beginning of the year, that in two weeks, we would have to completely revamp how we do everything,” owner Brad Haynes said, “completely redo our business structure, I would have thought you were crazy. But we did.”
That ultimately meant moving in-person classes entirely online instead of offering instruction at Haynes’ Green Tree Mall location in Clarksville.
But, as of Friday, Haynes is among those who can now reopen to in-person traffic in most of Indiana.
Holcomb announced Wednesday he’d bump the start date up for Phase 3 of his plan by a couple days.
“The governor said that, actually, we can open up today, but we had already had plans and it’s Memorial Day weekend,” Haynes said. “So, we are going to open up on Tuesday.”
Other May 22 openings include gyms, campgrounds, social gatherings of up to 100 people, and community pools. Many public pools in Southern Indiana still remain closed, though.
Each industry that is reopening will have to take protective measures.
"We're going to have a staff member to check them in on iPads," Haynes said. "Prior to the pandemic, they checked themselves in. So, the less touch, the better."
At the martial arts academy, that also means temperature checks, sanitation, cleaning, and social distancing, along with a number of other precautions.
It's all so students can draw from the teachings of martial arts, especially in the world they're in now.
“Stay focused, never give up,” Haynes said. “As they come in and out of the building, they see it everyday. That’s what we have to do. We can’t just sit down and take what’s going on. We have to fight our way through this and make sure that we are conquering this pandemic.”
Learn more about what reopened May 22 in Indiana at the Back on Track website.
