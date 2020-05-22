Health department reaching out to Hispanic in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Health officials in Shelby County are reaching out to the Hispanic community following a fourth COVID-19 related death.
According to the North Central District Health Department, a Hispanic man was the fourth coronavirus patient to die. It is unclear if he had any underlying conditions.
Friday morning, the health department stated there were 36 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, 19 women and 17 men. All of the patients are in self-isolation at home. Officials said 35 of the patients were Hispanic.
Due to the number of Hispanic patients, the health department stated it is reaching out “specifically to the Hispanic population in common residential areas, frequented establishments, and religious institutions allowing the health department to provide education of how this virus spreads, physical separation and the importance of wearing masks in public.”
The health department also said walk up testing is now available in addition to drive-thru testing. Appointments can be made by calling (502) 390-2600.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.